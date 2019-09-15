As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose, Sather Financial Group Decreased Its Position by $580,074; Barometer Capital Management Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 60,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 140,742 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, down from 201,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc analyzed 12,342 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 61,151 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 73,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 55,900 shares to 235,400 shares, valued at $13.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Broker (IAI) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Solar Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,382 shares to 19,192 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.