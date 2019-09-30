As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose, Provise Management Group Has Upped Its Holding; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 399,793 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 17,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 190,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, up from 173,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 11.79 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.01 million for 5.47 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 186,239 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,966 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hikari Tsushin accumulated 800,310 shares or 8.28% of the stock. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 32,339 shares. Beaumont Prns Limited owns 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,451 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc reported 0.5% stake. 64,113 were accumulated by Shayne & Ltd Liability. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 473,491 shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,708 shares. 40,069 were accumulated by Montag A Associates Inc. Moreover, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,880 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 50.56M shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 105,889 shares. Fosun Intl stated it has 4,795 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $746.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,535 shares to 2,280 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 18,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,700 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).