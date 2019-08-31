As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose, Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding; Stock Yds Bancorp (SYBT) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut Holding by $604,692 as Market Valuation Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 18,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 49,736 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 68,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 13,389 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO TO PAY $1 BILLION TO SETTLE CFPB AND OCC PROBES; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,894 shares to 470,857 shares, valued at $25.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 314,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,511 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.32 million for 14.40 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $145,520 activity. Herde Carl G bought $2,164 worth of stock. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $1,683 was made by EDINGER CHARLES R III on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 68 shares valued at $2,360 was made by Brown J McCauley on Monday, July 22. Shares for $3,127 were bought by Schutte John. 117 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $4,019 were bought by Bickel Paul J III. TASMAN NORMAN had bought 135 shares worth $4,667 on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa holds 161 shares. Lincoln reported 10,423 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 9,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.57M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 143,251 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning holds 6,572 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32,406 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 3,452 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 498 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 31,911 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 74,226 shares. 4,470 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 8,995 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 18,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firefly Value Partners Lp invested in 5.71% or 1.12M shares. City Holding, a West Virginia-based fund reported 63,671 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.63M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 569,868 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 179.90M shares. Missouri-based Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,375 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 8,864 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 21,457 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 15.99 million shares. 2.21 million were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Clark Estates Ny holds 480,000 shares or 3.59% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Co holds 0.14% or 9,345 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt has 13,708 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,789 shares to 4,939 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

