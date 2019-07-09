As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Position by $4.51 Million; Cubic Asset Management Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 72.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 93,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,179 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 130,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 6.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Co to Lead Innovation; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $201.26. About 13.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Inc has invested 1.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old West Inv Mgmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,983 shares. Markel Corp reported 0.86% stake. Apriem Advisors accumulated 3.5% or 69,554 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt has 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.83M shares. Monetta Fincl has 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highstreet Asset Management holds 47,536 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris And Ca has 6.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.22 million shares. Moreover, Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited has 4.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 454,513 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 492,084 shares. Fundx Invest Gp Lc has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shelton Mgmt reported 88,727 shares stake. Stifel Fincl stated it has 3.66 million shares or 1.97% of all its holdings.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares to 28,947 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Management Limited Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 425 shares. Jnba Fincl invested in 14,930 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 251,520 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 10,178 shares. 195,567 are held by Norris Perne French Llp Mi. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 4,735 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 35,814 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 6,798 shares. Causeway Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.85M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lmr Prtn Llp reported 48,117 shares stake. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.31% or 39,321 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 11.09M shares. South State invested in 0.11% or 23,041 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.25 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.