As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Declined, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Increased Position by $475,440; Bank Of America Stake in New Residential Invt (NRZ) Raised by $3.46 Million

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 9,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 83,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 216,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.16M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.24 million, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 1.73M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25,340 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $337.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 29,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,819 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000 worth of stock. Sloves Andrew had bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdings has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 3,600 shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.61% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Morgan Stanley reported 2.79M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 7,594 shares. James Investment Research reported 37,764 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 765,600 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 498 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 258,965 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 50,050 shares. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 740,805 shares. Texas-based Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.07% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cambridge Invest Research owns 0.05% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 280,840 shares. Menlo Advisors Limited Company has invested 1.77% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv owns 11,300 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,245 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,443 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).