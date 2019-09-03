As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Commerce Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 8,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 402,670 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.99M, up from 394,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 635,470 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.26 million, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 4.39M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo told to find targets of mis-selling after $1bn fine

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,732 shares to 362,510 shares, valued at $35.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 17,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.49% or 176,150 shares in its portfolio. Of Virginia Va owns 2,792 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Interstate State Bank invested in 1,053 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 2.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Citigroup Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 985,248 shares. Appleton Partners Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,010 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt owns 40,144 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh invested in 1.52% or 15,165 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 2,001 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Marietta Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc Inc owns 2.03M shares. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 965 shares stake. King Luther Capital Management holds 1.65M shares. Menora Mivtachim accumulated 479,360 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp Inc invested in 0.18% or 680,634 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 78,476 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $588.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,600 shares. Markston Intl Limited, a New York-based fund reported 187,465 shares. Northern reported 52.21M shares stake. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.29% or 49,319 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Lc has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,709 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 724,986 shares. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 129,482 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.23 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.67% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.63M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 12.61 million shares. 6,387 were accumulated by Lau Associate Llc. Plancorp Limited Com has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,566 shares. Bruni J V Comm Comm owns 7,916 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Korea owns 3.26M shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.