As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lifted Its Holding; Primerica (PRI) Holding Maintained by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 927,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 4.20 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503.93M, up from 3.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 61,679 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 818,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.62 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 7.01 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 20/04/2018 – Settlement is the Latest in a String of Regulatory Matters for Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (USFR) by 106,047 shares to 194,614 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.