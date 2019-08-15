As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Cut Its Position by $409,776; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Holder Hightower Advisors Has Upped Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,994 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 52,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 17.66 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 09/04/2018 – Edward Harrison: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 47,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 589,751 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.14 million, up from 542,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.09M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 428,454 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Partners Lc has invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Psagot Investment House accumulated 52,514 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 34,702 shares. Moreover, Duff Phelps Invest Company has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 31,490 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 265,243 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited Co holds 0.03% or 4,238 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 128,102 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 15,096 shares. Capital Counsel Inc accumulated 0.78% or 43,939 shares. Country Club Na holds 35,369 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Westwood Holdings Gp owns 2.12 million shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lau Ltd Llc accumulated 6,387 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.15 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,072 shares to 124,596 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Looking Beyond The Dividend Into Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is Not Dead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 15,307 shares to 4,693 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 39,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,267 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.