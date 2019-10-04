As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Premier Asset Managment Lifted Holding; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Cut Its Brightcove (BCOV) Stake as Stock Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 30,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 153,376 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 183,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 171,389 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 12,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 30,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 17,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 13.93 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Ready to Grow Auto-Lending Business (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCOV shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.84 million shares or 2.37% less from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 132,400 shares. First Washington stated it has 77,906 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 274,656 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) or 32,676 shares. Hawk Ridge Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.25M shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A invested in 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco accumulated 0% or 45,410 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 48,218 shares. Trigran Invs Incorporated holds 6.02% or 3.50 million shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 672,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 445,547 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 319 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 55,090 shares to 489,018 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 1.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

