As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Holder Parametrica Management LTD Cut Holding by $388,032; As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Rr Partners LP Trimmed Its Stake

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.50 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 8,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 12,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts Regulator Will Investigate Wells Fargo Advisors — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 08/05/2018 – Orlando Sentinel: Robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo leaves person in serious condition, deputies say; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 4,250 shares. 1,000 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J..

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Julia Wellborn to Lead Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.