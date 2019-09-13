As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Holder Ntv Asset Management Cut by $327,496 Its Stake; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Lincoln National Has Decreased Its Stake

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 11,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 17.97M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 12/03/2018 – Abbot Downing Launches Institute for Family Culture With Focus on Family Business Transitions and Social Impact Analysis; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 22,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 64,935 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, down from 87,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 294,507 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zuckerman Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 9,950 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has 0.58% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rbf Lc invested 0.38% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brandywine Co accumulated 307,974 shares. 7,501 were accumulated by Wallace Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Consulta Limited owns 1.50M shares or 6.24% of their US portfolio. Btim reported 20,079 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0.11% or 6,649 shares. Moreover, Central Bancorporation & has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.64% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 582,302 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Country Trust Bank & Trust has 2.64% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The North Carolina-based Stearns Financial Service has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York has invested 0.98% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Adirondack owns 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,845 shares.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 11,900 shares to 146,941 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of stock. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.