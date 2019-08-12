As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Holder Hanson Mcclain Trimmed Stake by $613,920; Contravisory Investment Management Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 12,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 10,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 23,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 4.06 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8500.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 34,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,176 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 1.98M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 12,649 shares to 84,785 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 148,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.