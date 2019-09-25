As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Holder Global Endowment Management LP Cut Holding; As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stock Declined, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lifted Holding

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 58,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 52,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 111,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 20.43M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Pacquement Says Expect Rates to Edge Up Over Next Few Months (Video); 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO FINE SETTLE PROBES INTO AUTO INSURANCE, MORTGAGES; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 115,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 4.82 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 22,210 shares to 100,260 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 7,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.