As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Nli International Has Boosted Its Stake; As Republic Services (RSG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dearborn Partners Increased Holding

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 11,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 406,413 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.67M, up from 395,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.19M shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 53,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 292,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13M, up from 238,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES KAVOUR,LLODRA MORTGAGE FINANCE GROUP CO-HEADS; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 47,116 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.13% or 25,193 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 62,100 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 1.02M shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 501,298 shares. Prudential Fin Inc owns 203,693 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stifel invested in 0.03% or 129,259 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Com has 8,881 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 11,400 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 0.04% stake. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.01% or 2,966 shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,475 shares to 5,111 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,308 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 61,030 shares to 224,400 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 19,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,970 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).