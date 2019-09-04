As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Nexus Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $321,600; As American Express (AXP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Cut Its Holding

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 18,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 144,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83M, down from 163,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 3.70 million shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 13.96 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PAY PLAN SAID TO PLACE ITS INTERESTS OVER CLIENTS’; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.77 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 45,450 shares to 677,935 shares, valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

