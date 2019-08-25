As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Mufg Americas Holdings Has Decreased Holding by $944,496; Mirae Asset Global Investments Cut Its Holding in Southern Co (SO) by $616,335

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 19,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 440,523 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29M, down from 460,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 21.15 million shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 02/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Paul Christopher Sees Buying Opportunities in Tech (Video); 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 14/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Timeout, Lobbying Largesse — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 12,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 223,061 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, down from 235,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.93M shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 143,034 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $27.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 27,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,603 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd reported 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Apg Asset Nv reported 2.23 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 692,527 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division owns 24,560 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corp has 181,022 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 199,169 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amer Asset Management reported 13,520 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt holds 1.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 33,193 shares. 1,000 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Lc. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Schaller Grp Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 61,335 shares to 229,350 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,804 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.