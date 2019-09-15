As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Lafayette Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $947,191; Anthem Com (ANTM) Holder Archford Capital Strategies Trimmed Its Position

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, down from 3,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 2.05 million shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25,554 shares to 51,100 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 3,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $282.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.