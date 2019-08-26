As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Its Position; Capital International LTD Lowered Its Philip Morris International (PM) Holding as Share Value Declined

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 643,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.26M, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 4.47M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 9,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 70,515 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 80,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 1.14 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clarkston Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Pcl holds 0.09% or 5,330 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 112,784 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Eagle Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sei Investments Co accumulated 482,686 shares or 0.14% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Management Corp has 428,386 shares. Kistler has invested 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 25,389 are held by Sandy Spring Bank. Ls Invest Advsr Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 30,521 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 3,830 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 113,806 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru invested in 8,242 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Old Point And N A holds 0.71% or 15,397 shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,853 shares to 36,528 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $93.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Duke Energy to start renewables plan for large customers in October – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 10,380 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,344 shares. Guardian Invest Mgmt has 1.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Company has 217,667 shares. 7,354 are held by Levin Capital Strategies Lp. Whittier Trust holds 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 341,964 shares. Invesco Limited holds 26.80 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cardinal Capital Mgmt invested 1.65% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cahill Inc reported 10,926 shares stake. Oak Associate Limited Oh has 123,845 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.78% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Artisan Prtnrs Lp reported 922,347 shares.