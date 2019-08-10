As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Holder Bristol John W & Company Has Lowered by $492,336 Its Holding; Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake Held by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 822,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65M, up from 811,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64B market cap company. It closed at $28.62 lastly. It is down 32.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc analyzed 10,257 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $206.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Techs has 89,400 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Inc invested in 0.54% or 22,447 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 2.04% or 221,199 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 4.44M shares. Causeway Capital Management Lc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brandywine accumulated 12.67% or 297,974 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited owns 56,098 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 9,345 were reported by Wealth Architects Ltd. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corp has 870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arvest National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.9% or 268,993 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited Co owns 206,233 shares. Loews stated it has 4,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community Bank & Trust Na, New York-based fund reported 30,761 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Co Incorporated reported 8,514 shares.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,862 shares to 416,259 shares, valued at $79.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).