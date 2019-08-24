As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Golub Group Has Lifted Position by $17.50 Million; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Raised Mistras (MG) Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 783,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 63,340 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17 million, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – MULVANEY DECLINES TO COMMENT ON REPORTS OF WELLS FARGO PENALTY; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s four top risk management executives to retire: DJ; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Get Out As Long As You Can – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Cap Management holds 20,935 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 70,855 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings. Caprock stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aspen Investment Mngmt stated it has 15,202 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated reported 0.76% stake. Horan Capital Mgmt holds 2.93% or 328,753 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 9.95M shares. Associated Banc has 0.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 155,255 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.32 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 4,735 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Private Na has invested 0.77% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bsw Wealth Partners has 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,864 shares. Hendershot Investments holds 5,223 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.09% or 6,798 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 12.63M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 392 shares to 36,272 shares, valued at $42.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,892 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,045 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MISTRAS Group Announces Acquisition of Onstream Pipeline Inspection For $143 Million And Increases Fiscal 2018 Revenue Guidance to $740 Million – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MISTRAS Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.