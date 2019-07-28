As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Glovista Investments Maintains Holding in Ambev Sa (ABEV)

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 8,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,963 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 115,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – PRELIM. RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB AND OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS REGARDING COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 21.47M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sanders Capital Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 17.06M shares. Dubuque Bancshares & Com has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Firefly Value Prns Limited Partnership invested 5.71% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.77% or 368,086 shares. Lsv Asset reported 2.90M shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 161,831 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 38.53M shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 119,601 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gibraltar Cap Inc reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Canandaigua Commercial Bank Company owns 72,079 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 893,435 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners holds 75,223 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,244 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 9,980 shares to 1,610 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,000 shares to 25,090 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 201,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,719 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EPHE).