As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bank Of The West Trimmed Its Position; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Washington Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 55.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 72,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,991 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 130,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 9.17M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 3rd Update; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 481,437 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.91 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,643 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.05% or 10,830 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.12% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Boston Advsr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,347 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 2,480 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Com reported 81,118 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Buckingham Mngmt Inc has invested 0.22% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,375 shares. Diversified Trust Com invested in 1,120 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,379 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 9,642 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oppenheimer confident on Ulta Beauty ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy With Little Debt and Lots of Profits – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Amazon-Proof Retailers – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ulta Beauty, Broadcom, and Aurora Cannabis Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon, Ulta Valuations Send Nomura To The Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo Is Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell 15% in December – The Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banking On Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,832 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 22,604 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 134,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 213,571 are owned by Bokf Na. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp stated it has 6.04 million shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Opus Mngmt owns 80,000 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. 128,102 are owned by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 38,427 shares. Schulhoff & owns 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,382 shares. Fragasso Group stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Boston Prns holds 1.3% or 20.29M shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Field & Main State Bank has invested 0.58% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51,935 shares to 324,739 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).