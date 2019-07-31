As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Declined, Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Ptc (PTC) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Raised Position by $9.81 Million as Share Price Declined

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 106,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $68.04. About 1.41 million shares traded or 22.04% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 252,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,850 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 280,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 5.68 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DAVID MARKS NAMED TO LEAD WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741 Million; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Financial Bank owns 6,939 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 1.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 181,764 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Strs Ohio invested in 0.82% or 3.77M shares. Ycg Limited Com has invested 4.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fca Tx owns 4,161 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv invested 0.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sigma Planning holds 38,441 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 23,608 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Liberty Mngmt reported 10,165 shares. Qv has invested 5.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rnc Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.86% or 848,077 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 86,142 shares to 252,310 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 156,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,454 shares, and has risen its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 0.05% or 1,225 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 0.09% or 114,217 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sit Inv Associate holds 0.18% or 60,220 shares. Korea Invest accumulated 20,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Select Equity Grp Lp reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 76,664 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP holds 4,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.2% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 220,030 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.52 million shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 84,001 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 61,954 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0.02% stake. Campbell Company Invest Adviser Ltd has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,700 shares to 73,253 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,150 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).