As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Van Den Berg Management I Upped Position; Broad Run Investment Management Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $11.51 Million; Valuation Rose

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 191,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 642,072 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.38M, up from 450,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 57.06 million shares traded or 189.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 15/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Hartman Sees ‘a Lot of Contradictions’ in Bond Market (Video); 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56 million, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 7.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synalloy Cp Del (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 26,820 shares to 432,994 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,232 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 17,293 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 10,237 shares. Markston Int Ltd Liability Co reported 1.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hyman Charles D invested in 124,463 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,882 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 77,797 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd accumulated 15,468 shares. Ameritas Investment stated it has 72,607 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Lc holds 19,680 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cadence Limited Com owns 0.38% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 79,443 shares. Founders Financial Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,756 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Ltd holds 10,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or has 79,000 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Milestone Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 6,320 shares to 40,133 shares, valued at $135.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 509,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).