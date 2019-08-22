As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Stearns Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Position by $344,736; Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake Has Raised by Axa

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 7,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, down from 24,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 9.60 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 18/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Cetera, Wells Fargo, Holy Advice — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT

Axa increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 138.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 82,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 142,471 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 59,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 2.56 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 70,973 shares to 442,660 shares, valued at $79.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Edge Pptys by 217,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,175 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.58 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,954 shares to 224,615 shares, valued at $35.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 174,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).