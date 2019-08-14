As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Theleme Partners Llp Lifted Position; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Increased by Integre Asset Management Llc

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 10.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.94 million, up from 7.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 12.68M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – CONSENT ORDERS ALSO ADDRESS ISSUES WITH SOME INTEREST RATE-LOCK EXTENSIONS ON HOME MORTGAGES, CPI PLACED ON CERTAIN AUTO LOANS; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 1.79 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Management invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability reported 612 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Limited has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Regions Corp stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 184,174 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 23,963 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.09% or 21,888 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,380 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0.16% or 5.03M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pointstate Lp reported 0.4% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 38,247 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,447 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, Brazil-based fund reported 9,194 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,248 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.79% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 91,568 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc has 0.3% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 1,832 shares. United Fire Grp Incorporated invested 4.59% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alexandria Llc has invested 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 862,737 shares. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). North Star Asset Management Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Manchester Capital Llc has invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mirae Asset Glob Invests, a Korea-based fund reported 211,674 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv reported 3,132 shares. Boston Rech & Mgmt Inc owns 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,945 shares. Research Glob Investors owns 12.49 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited reported 4.32 million shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Recession fears hit Wall Street after grim China, German data – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.