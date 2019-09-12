As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Clark Estates Raised Its Stake; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66M, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 7.66M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Wells Fargo N.A.’s UK Commercial Servicer Ratings; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: WOFFORD JOINS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP AS MD; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem; 12/04/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $221.48. About 879,777 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Homeownership in Dallas-Fort Worth to Get $6.6 Million Boost – CSRwire.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers invested in 19,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old National State Bank In invested in 60,957 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,356 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 4,994 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 674,855 were accumulated by Golub Limited Liability Com. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 235,039 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 63,347 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amg Trust Fincl Bank invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5.92 million shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt Com invested in 1.88% or 592,005 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 18,444 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 2.45% or 9.82M shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 8,000 shares to 44,600 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 25.28 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.