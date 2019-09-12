As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Neumann Capital Management Cut Stake; As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stock Value Declined, Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 6.60M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 09/04/2018 – THE PENALTY WOULD BE A RECORD FINE FOR THE U.S. CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 11/04/2018 – Mick Mulvaney on Wells Fargo and Data Collection (Video); 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 94.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 281,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 16,825 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, down from 297,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 74,588 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 962,209 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $46.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).