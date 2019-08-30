As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Harris Associates LP Cut Holding; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose While Confluence Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $568,958

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 9.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 12.95 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625.70 million, down from 21.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 9.15M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $164.67. About 1.61M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Greatmark Prtn Inc reported 117,838 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 1.84% or 90,417 shares. Aimz Inv Limited holds 14,487 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Whitnell And accumulated 2,163 shares. Qv Invsts owns 808,289 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 0.16% or 23,380 shares. Adirondack Tru Company reported 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisory Alpha Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palouse Management invested in 145,999 shares or 2.71% of the stock. The Delaware-based Brandywine Trust has invested 12.67% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Financial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 20,525 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.69% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.13% or 32,180 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo moves Charlotte execs to new roles in consumer bank – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Homeownership in Dallas-Fort Worth to Get $6.6 Million Boost – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.79 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 20,200 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $120.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 199,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares to 76,302 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 1,514 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 759 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sfe Inv Counsel owns 0.67% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,390 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc has 16,641 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.18M shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank has 1.74% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 9,660 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management has 1.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cahill Fincl Advsrs has 6,393 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,137 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fiera holds 14,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Net holds 14,680 shares.