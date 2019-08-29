As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Harris Associates LP Has Cut Stake by $432.09 Million; Portland Investment Counsel Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Cut by $1.72 Million as Stock Value Rose

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 9.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 12.95 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625.70M, down from 21.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 7.18M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 325,612 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, down from 353,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 6.00 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table)

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 53,372 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $482.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited reported 1.13M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 17,265 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth. Gilman Hill Asset Llc reported 12,745 shares. Argent Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.68% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 386,970 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nokota Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.73% or 500,000 shares. Bridges owns 452,368 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Co Ca invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 0.15% stake. Wade G W & Inc reported 202,528 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Waverton Invest holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 28,084 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,794 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,598 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd holds 0.3% or 49,619 shares in its portfolio. F&V Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,062 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 135,020 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 1.62% or 703,406 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 97,872 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,269 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Staley Advisers holds 0.35% or 76,740 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hillsdale Investment owns 9,160 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Tru accumulated 472 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 71,075 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,141 shares. 139,270 are owned by Synovus.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.