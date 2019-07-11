As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Declined, Scharf Investments Has Lifted Holding; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Cut Dominion Resources (D) Holding as Shares Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 21,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,828 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 59,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 121,428 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 780,883 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Em Bond Etf (EMB) by 8,565 shares to 134,672 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp Limited Partners by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.15 million for 24.39 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source National Bank, Indiana-based fund reported 7,763 shares. 28,500 were reported by Violich Capital Mgmt. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 3.91 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Dubuque Savings Bank Trust owns 100 shares. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Company holds 119,349 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Motco has invested 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 24,592 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 24,657 shares. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tru Of Vermont reported 76,411 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Reliant Management Ltd holds 4,075 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division invested in 15,594 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel holds 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 9,600 shares. Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 98,874 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 93,775 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Rhenman Prtn Asset Management Ab reported 0.03% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Boston Private Wealth holds 252,742 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 33,714 shares. Ami Mngmt Incorporated has invested 4.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Snow Capital Mgmt Lp reported 7,025 shares stake. Doheny Asset Management Ca invested in 9,600 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Llc owns 45,424 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Accredited Investors holds 0.25% or 26,089 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Markel Corporation holds 0.04% or 55,000 shares. Cap Fund owns 144,520 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested 2.97% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

