As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hanson Mcclain Cut Holding by $613,920; Dean Investment Associates Holds Position in Hanover Ins Group (THG)

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 64.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 4,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $129.42. About 209,259 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 12,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 23,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 13.16 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Still Chasing the Clean Slate Its Ads Predict; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Haverford Trust Com owns 7,333 shares.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “USAA Insurance, MetLife, New York Life and Blue Cross Blue Shield are Most Reputable Insurance Companies in the United States – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Hanover Insurance Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FibroGen Inc (FGEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 206,010 shares to 385,085 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,241 shares, and cut its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 391,403 shares to 4.74M shares, valued at $238.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 37,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Valuation Discounts Regulatory Concerns, RBC Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is It Finally Time To Buy Wells Fargo? – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Wells Fargo & Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 99,864 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation invested in 13,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mngmt reported 5,858 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 19.38 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Cohen Cap holds 8,274 shares. Moreover, Capital World Investors has 0.33% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 27.83M shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne holds 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 10,385 shares. Marco Invest Management Llc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Curbstone Management holds 31,906 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 7,506 shares stake. Davis R M invested in 0.01% or 4,878 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 23,125 shares or 0.5% of the stock. 9,369 were accumulated by Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Lc. Sarasin And Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.55% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 595,084 shares. The Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 6.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.