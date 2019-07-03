As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Declined, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Upped Position by $469,248; Boothbay Fund Management Boosted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $918,480

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 516 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 2,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 282,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6,945 shares to 3,048 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 15,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,667 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monroe Natl Bank Mi invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Point Port Managers Oh holds 1.95% or 5,757 shares. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 4,803 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company reported 3.53% stake. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 373 shares. Community Trust Investment stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 4.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com owns 160 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 659 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp reported 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 3,900 shares. 2,087 are owned by Wespac Advisors Lc. Chemical Comml Bank owns 6,311 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Should Offload FedEx Stock Despite Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft, Amazon have 50/50 JEDI shot – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,535 shares to 350,625 shares, valued at $41.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,056 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J reported 213,387 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 7,287 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pure Advsr owns 7,115 shares. Brandywine Tru reported 297,974 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 10.33 million are owned by Theleme Ptnrs Llp. Dnb Asset As reported 568,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argi Invest Service reported 5,732 shares stake. Murphy Cap Mgmt holds 13,579 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt reported 0.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natl Asset Management owns 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 33,570 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 32,180 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 90,952 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan: Bank’s Culture Has ‘Substantially Improved’ – Benzinga” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: CAMELS Approach – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Creates New Office to Elevate Focus on Operational Excellence and Regulatory Matters to Drive Transformation More Effectively – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.