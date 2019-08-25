As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Valuation Rose, Crestwood Advisors Boosted Stake by $657,600; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Baldwin Investment Management Has Increased by $566,125 Its Holding

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 413,162 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96 million, up from 399,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 21.15 million shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo faces shareholders and protestors at meeting in Des Moines; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo’s CEO pay package approved despite scandals; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 1.02M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,647 were reported by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 1,825 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 734,308 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.7% or 41,184 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 140,136 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 18,926 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 402 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Services Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Advsrs reported 1.32% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Private Tru Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,296 shares. Stanley reported 23,529 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru reported 1.55% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 105 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 3,371 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management reported 1,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares to 254,687 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 135,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,936 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).