As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position; Citigroup (C) Holder Colony Group Has Boosted Its Position by $9.77 Million as Stock Price Rose

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 322.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 157,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 206,432 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84 million, up from 48,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 12.69M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 16,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 44,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 16.62 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox, a California-based fund reported 81.81 million shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank owns 38,739 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 221,199 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. One Cap Lc owns 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,290 shares. 450,484 are held by Van Den Berg I. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 8,759 shares. Bath Savings Tru, Maine-based fund reported 4,217 shares. 5,732 were reported by Argi Invest Ltd Liability. Crawford Inv Counsel accumulated 211,856 shares. Nomura Inc invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co holds 17,143 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. The New York-based Midas Mgmt has invested 0.93% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Somerset Grp Incorporated Limited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 61,172 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Da Davidson And Company invested in 331,539 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 32,800 shares to 36,975 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 31,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bank of America’s Profit Margins Are Shrinking. Should Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 13,332 shares to 65,715 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Long Short Equity Etf (FTLS) by 114,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).