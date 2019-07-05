As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Girard Partners LTD Has Trimmed by $489,504 Its Position; Us Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Position by $388,320 as Market Value Declined

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 10,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,261 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 51,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 4.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Adds Nutrien: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 09/04/2018 – THE PENALTY WOULD BE A RECORD FINE FOR THE U.S. CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc analyzed 8,090 shares as the company's stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,018 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 69,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $84.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 1.21 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.69B for 12.51 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 111,857 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.33 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.