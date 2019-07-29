As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder St Germain D J Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $453,264; Cheviot Value Management Position in Newmont Mining (NEM) Has Trimmed by $666,330

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 4.60M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 9,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 222,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 11.28 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – DOJ Earlier Insisted Wells Start Independent Investigation of Wealth Management; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 07/05/2018 – Hubbell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. $42,663 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Company Ltd reported 349,860 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs owns 94,307 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 1,090 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 8,616 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 133,281 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management owns 130,405 shares. Lesa Sroufe Communication reported 106,844 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. M&R Capital reported 1,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ruffer Llp invested in 1.83% or 1.99M shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 655,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3.28M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Allstate Corporation stated it has 30,278 shares. 42,661 are held by Patten Inc. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.20M for 22.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Mngmt invested 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Main Street Research Ltd Co holds 23,500 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,940 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kistler owns 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,634 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evergreen Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,228 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.09 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York owns 45,747 shares. Connors Investor Svcs has invested 1.69% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 28,717 were accumulated by Sfe Investment Counsel. Moreover, Harris Assoc LP has 1.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12.95M shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 145,796 shares. Ferguson Wellman reported 61,558 shares stake.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14,085 shares to 110,780 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB).