As Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (New) (WFC) Share Price Rose, Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $2.05 Million; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Ingersoll (IR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (New) (WFC) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 43,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 496,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.47M, up from 452,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 10.74 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo told to find targets of mis-selling after $1bn fine; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 9,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 27,150 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 17,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 532,111 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 7,613 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Boston Lc stated it has 2,188 shares. Fruth Inv Management holds 1.21% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 23,844 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc stated it has 0.2% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Parkside Fin Bancorp holds 0.01% or 336 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 15,882 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,009 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 406,168 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,830 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 2,468 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 1.19 million shares. Allstate invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 930,037 shares. Grimes Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 22,479 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,839 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd invested in 1.78% or 90,449 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 721,561 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 496,037 shares. Conning Inc owns 78,027 shares. 6,537 were reported by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,354 shares. Spectrum Management Grp has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17,386 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.16% or 88,696 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 5.76M shares. Osterweis Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 10,866 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 788,311 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De reported 38.35 million shares. Archon Prns Llc reported 252,000 shares stake.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,014 shares to 92,925 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 19,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,166 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

