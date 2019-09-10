As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Has Trimmed Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, American Investment Services Cut Stake by $836,974

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 457,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 471,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 26.82 million shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – CONSENT ORDERS ALSO ADDRESS ISSUES WITH SOME INTEREST RATE-LOCK EXTENSIONS ON HOME MORTGAGES, CPI PLACED ON CERTAIN AUTO LOANS; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo’s Commercial Loan Servicer Ratings; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 0.32 PERCENT OF AVERAGE LOANS (ANNUALIZED), DOWN FROM 0.34 PERCENT

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18B for 10.17 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 3,695 shares to 254,843 shares, valued at $31.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 21,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pacifica Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11,435 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has 229,698 shares. Invesco has 0.44% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 1,832 shares stake. Moreover, Accredited Investors has 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,089 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 2.18 million are owned by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Arga Mgmt Lp has 0.33% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 45,225 shares. Forte Limited Liability Co Adv stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 22,455 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B And Company has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hedeker Wealth Lc has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cognios Capital Ltd Co has 27,901 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Com owns 136,622 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 11,000 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile, Illinois-based fund reported 11.72M shares. Auxier Asset Management has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,034 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 5,097 shares. Aviance Capital holds 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,738 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 2.41% or 105,462 shares. Garde Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 6,899 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt owns 44,215 shares. 241,567 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Nordea Investment holds 1.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 10.90M shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 432 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 146,898 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. 9,030 are owned by Accredited Invsts Inc. First Personal Svcs owns 1.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 69,747 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Serv Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

