As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.40 Million; As Masco (MAS) Shares Rose, Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 49,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 188,434 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 238,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 09/04/2018 – MULVANEY DECLINES TO COMMENT ON REPORTS OF WELLS FARGO PENALTY; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 792,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 2.08M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares to 177,984 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.21 million for 14.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.