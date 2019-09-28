As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Rose, Viking Fund Management Boosted by $987,000 Its Stake; As Heico (HEI) Market Valuation Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Boosted Its Position by $304,038

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Heico Corporation (HEI) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Heico Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 435,361 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180939: Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P.; Wells Fargo & Company

