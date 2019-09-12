As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Valuation Rose, George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Upped Stake by $452,563; As Fiserv Com (FISV) Valuation Rose, Appleton Partners Has Boosted Holding by $2.34 Million

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (FISV) by 277.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 25,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 34,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 9,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 4.68 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 9,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 25,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 18.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Zane Zodrow: Exclusive: Wells Fargo commits yet more crimes; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And holds 31,750 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 62,700 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corp invested in 0.41% or 32,906 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Investors accumulated 15.65 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 184,458 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 970,732 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 743,910 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 11,480 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc reported 19,004 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 56,792 shares. Lafayette Invs, Maryland-based fund reported 108,776 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc owns 122,774 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc by 10,510 shares to 35,086 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 7,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.88% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 71,478 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 2.93M shares. Cap Intl invested 0.47% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 7.89M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,350 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma owns 34,920 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 201,776 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Citigroup Inc owns 192,281 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Com holds 788 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Llc owns 27,747 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 5,854 are owned by Cleararc Inc. 6,589 were reported by Wesbanco Bancshares.