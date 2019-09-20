As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Price Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Raised Its Holding; As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 559,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.47M, up from 539,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 27.71 million shares traded or 40.06% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but they have a good fundamental business; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 3.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.43M, down from 6.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 5.60 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enphase Energy to Participate at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Enphase Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 9.1% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Is Up 32.6% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $26.25M for 34.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 1.99% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Creative Planning stated it has 44,593 shares. 432,636 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 91,647 shares. 4,828 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 366,717 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.09% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Menta Cap Ltd Llc reported 11,952 shares. Moreover, Df Dent & Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 16,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 66,819 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 366,715 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 122,109 shares. Cambridge Trust Communication has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 81,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 350,000 shares to 775,934 shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 629,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Oklahoma invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Invesco Limited holds 0.33% or 29.00M shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 22,308 shares. Private Mngmt Gp Inc invested in 0.9% or 371,244 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 6,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment reported 71,303 shares stake. Associated Banc holds 154,485 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 11,066 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Mercantile holds 0.15% or 29,677 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership invested in 1.41% or 750,000 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.36% or 223,932 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0.83% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 16,882 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Citadel Advsr accumulated 5.92 million shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) by 5,000 shares to 108,400 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.