As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $365,904; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Northeast Financial Consultants Has Increased Its Stake

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 1.16M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/04/2018 – The Tornado News: #BREAKING: Jennifer Riordan, Vice President of community relations at Wells Fargo in New Mexico is among the; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $136.56. About 586,193 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,624 shares to 11,798 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 14,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,195 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71 billion and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return Tact (Etf) by 9,458 shares to 160,366 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA) by 26,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Fund (Etf) (HYG).