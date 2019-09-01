As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Shares Rose, Loudon Investment Management Decreased Its Holding; As Citizens Finl Group Com (CFG) Share Price Rose, Boston Advisors Has Increased Holding by $2.60 Million

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (CFG) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 81,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 252,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 171,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.44M shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 66.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 17,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 8,890 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 26,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 11/04/2018 – NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC NINE.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 15/03/2018 – Zane Zodrow: Exclusive: Wells Fargo commits yet more crimes; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc Com (NYSE:TNET) by 21,226 shares to 63,906 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (NYSE:PEG) by 7,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,529 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation Com.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.