As Wells Fargo & Co New Del (VSEC) Share Price Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Increased by $16.32 Million Its Holding; As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Value Rose, Heritage Investors Management Has Lifted Stake

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (VSEC) by 459.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 339,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 413,806 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 73,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 9,951 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 29.59% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 128,023 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 103,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold VSEC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.81 million shares or 3.50% more from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 102 shares or 0% of the stock. 853 are held by Tower Capital Limited (Trc). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 700 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.01% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). 17,612 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1,817 shares. 403,971 were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. The Georgia-based Willis Inv Counsel has invested 1.38% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). 1.85M were accumulated by Koonce Calvin Scott. Bank Of America De stated it has 4,859 shares. State Street Corporation owns 195,329 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 22,251 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium has invested 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 9,700 shares to 25,020 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:UPS) by 158,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,725 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc New (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $335,889 activity. The insider LOFTUS THOMAS R bought $69,000. Shares for $70,248 were bought by KOONCE CALVIN SCOTT on Friday, August 2. $98,820 worth of stock was bought by CUOMO JOHN A on Monday, May 13.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,756 shares to 92,712 shares, valued at $32.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 2,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,064 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 18,849 shares. Salem Cap Management accumulated 2% or 81,425 shares. 11,675 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc. First Hawaiian State Bank has 8,577 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,740 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Veritas Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3,600 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 384,708 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0.07% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 39.06M shares. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 14,928 shares. Washington Bank reported 974 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,278 are owned by Stillwater Mgmt Llc. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 2,346 shares. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

