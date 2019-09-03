As Wells Fargo And Co (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Capital International Investors Lowered Its Stake; Zagg (ZAGG) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $732,267

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (WFC) by 30.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 27.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 63.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 billion, down from 90.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Wells Fargo And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 10.90M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 81,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 534,170 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 452,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 416,916 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 29/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Participation in the Cowen and Company 4th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG)

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.12B for 9.69 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Co reported 1.2% stake. Greenleaf has 45,149 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 141,331 shares. Narwhal reported 101,340 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Corp has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sequoia Finance owns 17,407 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability reported 12.65M shares stake. Reaves W H & owns 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,030 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 28,717 shares stake. Highlander Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.37% or 12,487 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 0.6% or 19.38M shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Twin Capital Mgmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 206,115 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 585,500 shares to 6.55M shares, valued at $998.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc (Usd).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.