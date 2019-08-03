As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Chilton Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $615,120; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Lifted Holding

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 12,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 31,676 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 44,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86M shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 3,395 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669,000, up from 1,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 18,080 shares to 87,494 shares, valued at $15.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 160,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual has invested 1.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Horan Cap Advisors Llc reported 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cadence National Bank & Trust Na invested in 19,820 shares. Fsi Group holds 109,792 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 811,157 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Archford Strategies Ltd Company has 0.88% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ims Cap Management holds 19,829 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Capital stated it has 950,379 shares or 5.04% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Lc accumulated 545,630 shares. Moreover, Washington Capital has 0.55% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,000 shares. Uss Invest Limited owns 3.46M shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 6,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Community Comml Bank Na holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 30,761 shares. Goelzer Mngmt stated it has 55,149 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFV) by 9,192 shares to 18,735 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 45,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,631 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 99,792 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Resolution Cap Limited has 457,171 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lincoln Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Spinnaker Trust reported 3,131 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.2% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Avalon Advisors Llc reported 92,711 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 0.88% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 5,395 are owned by Security Tru Co. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.13% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 964,479 shares. First Business Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0.18% or 5,021 shares.