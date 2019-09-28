As Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $328,060; American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Holding Lifted by Fil Ltd

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – Catholic nuns push Wells Fargo to identify `root causes’ of scandals; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign

Fil Ltd increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 369.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 36,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 46,913 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 185,050 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Partners Lp reported 0.51% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 715,839 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corporation has 0.35% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 13,861 shares. Argi Investment Services Ltd Co accumulated 6,450 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Company holds 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 158,879 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company reported 143,485 shares stake. Cadence Limited Liability Company reported 0.38% stake. Rothschild Investment Il owns 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17,909 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.83% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amg Funds Limited Co stated it has 17,669 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,986 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 657,619 shares. The New York-based Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Llc Ny has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1,344 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc. Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.58% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.08 million shares.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

