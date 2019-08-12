As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Decreased Its Holding by $302,400; Algert Global Lowered Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $558,719

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 19.79M shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts: Report; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Pacquement Says Expect Rates to Edge Up Over Next Few Months (Video); 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 64.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 79,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 43,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 123,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 238,424 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares to 64,290 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Prweb.com with their article: “Hudson MX Announces Launch of BuyerAssistâ„¢ for Local Radio – PR Web” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Surpasses the 500 Million Milestone in Cumulative Shipments of Display Driver ICs for OLED Screens – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 1 shares. Hood River Capital Ltd Co holds 0.76% or 2.05 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company reported 52,263 shares stake. Northern Trust Corporation holds 12,180 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0% or 492,125 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 11,061 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 75,220 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 241,265 shares. North Run Cap Lp holds 5.71% or 1.21 million shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 566 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 500,000 shares. Brigade Capital Mgmt LP reported 3.66 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 28,250 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 416,884 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 257,653 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.